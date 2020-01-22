Nebulas (NAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00005049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Allcoin, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,157,721 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, Neraex, Binance, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

