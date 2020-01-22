NavCoin Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $38,780.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043727 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,170,065 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

