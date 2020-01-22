Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

