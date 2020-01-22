Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.62. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,217,665 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

