M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $160.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

