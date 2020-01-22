MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 447.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,285 shares of company stock worth $6,451,881. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

