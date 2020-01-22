Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 387 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.47. 4,907,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

