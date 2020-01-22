Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.32 and a 1 year high of $223.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

