Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after buying an additional 168,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,108,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 378,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 161,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.