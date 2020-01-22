Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $8.25 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.71% of CSW Industrials worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 103,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

