Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.32% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 1,033,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,467. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

