Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

