Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 5,006 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,566,981 shares of company stock worth $120,801,463. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $80.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

