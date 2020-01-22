Morgan Stanley Raises IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $164.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.13.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,234,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.