Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

MS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 10,252,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

