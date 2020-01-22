Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 5,846 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.53 and a 1 year high of $115.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

