Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,292 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $207.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

