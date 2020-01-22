Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,145,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,098,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,777,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

