Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTX opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

