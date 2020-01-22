Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

