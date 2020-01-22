Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $185.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.