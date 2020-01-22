MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

O traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. 1,839,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.25. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.