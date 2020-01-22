MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.83. 291,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,147. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

