MONECO Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

BSCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 559,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

