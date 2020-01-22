MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 542,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,805. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

