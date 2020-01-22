MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.14. 582,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $183.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

