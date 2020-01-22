MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $119,680,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $117,535,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LVS traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.06. 10,305,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,736. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

