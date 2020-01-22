Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Invests $897,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.25. 734,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,600. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $172.43 and a twelve month high of $260.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

