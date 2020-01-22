Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,909. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.05 and a 12-month high of $192.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

