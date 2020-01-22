Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 336,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,941. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.