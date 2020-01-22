Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

CHTR opened at $503.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $279.33 and a 1-year high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

