Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 294 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,220.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. grace capital now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,660,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,522,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.