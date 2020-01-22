Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 133 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth about $938,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

NYSE:MKC opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

