Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.63. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $260.66 and a 52-week high of $332.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

