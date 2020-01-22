Mission Wealth Management LP Has $901,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

