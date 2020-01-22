Mission Wealth Management LP Has $745,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,214,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,647 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $2.4842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.54%.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

