Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,988,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

