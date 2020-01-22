Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NUBD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.