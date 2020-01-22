Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 878,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,388. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

