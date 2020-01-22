Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110,794 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.