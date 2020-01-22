Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.72.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

