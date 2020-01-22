Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.