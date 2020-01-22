Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 420 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $285.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.08. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

