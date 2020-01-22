MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,327.00 and approximately $40,023.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.03644449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00209257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037499 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,527,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,143,365 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.