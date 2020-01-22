Miles Capital Inc. Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

