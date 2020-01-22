Miles Capital Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,797,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,063,000 after buying an additional 194,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

DHR stock opened at $163.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

