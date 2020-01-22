Miles Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

