Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 2.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 185,081 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.93. 528,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

