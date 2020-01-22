Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.29.

MCHP traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.37. 39,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 186,987.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 276.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

