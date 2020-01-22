MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) Trading Up 0.3%

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, approximately 1,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

